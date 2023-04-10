Pakistan Failed to Get Cheap Russian Crude Oil Like India: Imran Khan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan praised India’s foreign policy once more while pointing out that Islamabad failed to “get cheap Russian crude oil like India" since his government was ousted due to a no-confidence motion.

Khan was addressing PTI workers and Pakistani citizens in a video message where he highlighted that he was the first Pakistani PM to visit Moscow in two decades and due to the no-confidence motion he could not broker any deal that could give relief to the cash-strapped country.

“We wanted to get cheap Russian crude oil just like India but that could not happen as unfortunately, my government fell due to a no-confidence motion," Imran Khan said.

Khan’s comments come after it was revealed earlier this in March that Russia will send its first consignment of crude oil to cash-strapped Pakistan in April.

Pakistan, facing a high external debt and a weak local currency, is seeking to buy cheap crude oil at discounted rates from Russia. Initially, Russia was uncertain about Pakistan’s seriousness to fulfill the oil deal, but in a recent meeting, Moscow suggested that Islamabad import “one oil cargo" as a test case to build trust between the two countries, news agencies PTI and The Express Tribune said, in separate reports.

Pakistan’s economic crisis has exacerbated as the country tries to secure the final tranche of the bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and unlock bailout packages from friendly nations.

China recently sanctioned a new $700 million loan through the state-owned China Development Bank in February and later in March, Pakistan said that it secured an additional $1.3 billion loan from China.

However, it is noteworthy that Imran Khan has praised India once again, in order to gain political advantage at home. He earlier praised India on two occasions.

“No other leader except Nawaz in the world has properties worth billions. Tell me about one country whose Premier or leader has billions worth of properties outside the country. Even in our neighbouring country, how many properties does PM Modi has outside India?" Imran said in September 2022.

“Despite being part of the Quad, India withstood US pressure and bought cheap oil from Russia to facilitate its people. Our government was trying to achieve this through an independent foreign policy," Imran Khan said in May 2022, pointing out that his government would have taken a similar stance had it not been ousted.

