Pakistan: Hindu Temple in Karachi Demolished for Shopping Plaza; Community Tense

A Hindu temple was allegedly demolished and sold for a shopping mall in Karachi in Pakistan, which has led to tensions within the community.

A video, accessed by News18, shows the Hindu temple – Mari Mata located at Soldier Bazar in Karachi, razed on Friday night by an unknown builder to make way for a shopping plaza.

According to sources, the land was sold for Rs 7 crore to a shopping plaza promoter but the temple was bulldozed in the presence of police personnel at midnight.

News18 has been constantly reporting about how minorities are unsafe in Pakistan.

According to sources, Trustees and NGOs associated with the temple have also not come forward to object the demolition.

Last year in June, the idols of Hindi deities at Mari Mata temple were destroyed.

The Express Tribune reported that the incident caused panic and fear among the Hindu community members living in Karachi. Sanjeev, a Hindu from the Korangi area, told the newspaper that six to eight men on motorcycles came there and attacked the temple.