Pakistan in Most ‘Dangerous’ Circumstances Since 1971: Top Imran Khan Aide after Resigning

In another jolt to Imran Khan, his close confidant Asad Umar on Wednesday resigned as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) secretary general and core committee member.

Several PTI members, including former cabinet ministers Aamir Kiani and Malik Amin Aslam, have recently separated from Imran Khan since May 9 violence following his arrest in a graft case.

Most PTI leaders, who have stepped down, cited the May 9 violence on civilian infrastructure and military installations as the reasons behind their departure.

Asad’s decision came a few hours after the PTI’s senior vice president and spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry announced that he was “parting ways" with former prime minister Imran Khan.

On Twitter, Fawad wrote he had resigned from his party position and had “decided to take a break from politics".

Asad and Fawad’s resignation come a day after former minister Shireen Mazari also quit PTI and announced her retirement from “active politics" citing personal reasons.

Addressing a press conference, former PTI secretary general said Pakistan is facing most ‘dangerous’ circumstances since Bangladesh was carved out of the country in 1971.

“I believe that since 1971, after the formation of Bangladesh, Pakistan has not faced circumstances as dangerous as it is facing presently," he was quoted as saying by Dawn.

Meanwhile, Imran responded to the recent departures of two top PTI leaders from the party.

He expressed his belief that these leaders were leaving politics due to external pressure and issued a warning to the government, stating that the tables would eventually turn.

Imran Khan lamented the state of fundamental rights in Pakistan, claiming that they no longer exist.

He cautioned those in power that their actions, including granting themselves the license to kill, would have consequences.

Addressing the pressure faced by PTI leaders and their decisions to leave politics, Imran Khan asserted that the idea of PTI could not be killed and emphasised that will not accept defeat.