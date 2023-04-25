Trends :Xi-Zelensky TalksWashington DeclarationJoe BidenTaliban-US Meet?Sudan Crisis
Pakistan Minister Denies Reports that PM Shehbaz Sharif is Seeking Vote of Confidence

The Pakistani minister even tweeted in this regard and urged the media to verify their sources before reporting on the premier's actions

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 00:25 IST

Islamabad, Pakistan

The statement came after the National Assembly rejected a money bill that the government had introduced to seek funds for conducting polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. (AFP File Photo)
The statement came after the National Assembly rejected a money bill that the government had introduced to seek funds for conducting polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. (AFP File Photo)

Pakistan’s Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday denied reports that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is seeking a vote of confidence from Parliament amid the ongoing political crisis in the country.

Several media outlets had reported that the premier was planning to take a vote of confidence from the National Assembly, but Aurangzeb stated that no consultation had taken place on the topic and that there was no need for it, Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper reported.

The Pakistani minister even tweeted in this regard and urged the media to verify their sources before reporting on the premier’s actions.

After the National Assembly rejected a money bill aimed at seeking funds for conducting polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Pakistan Supreme Court declared that the prime minister must hold the majority in the lower house of Parliament at all times.

The court also emphasized that the government of the day must command the confidence of the majority of the NA at all times, adding that the NA’s rejection of the demand to release poll funds held serious constitutional implications.

RELATED NEWS

“In terms of the system of parliamentary democracy envisaged by the Constitution, the government of the day must command the confidence of the majority of the NA at all times," the court order had said, as quoted by Dawn.

April 25, 2023
last updated: April 25, 2023, 00:25 IST
