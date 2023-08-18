How Has the Pakistani Govt Responded to the Assault on Christian Community in Punjab?

An enraged Muslim mob torched 21 churches and dozens of homes of Christians on Wednesday over blasphemy allegations in Jaranwala town of Faisalabad district of Punjab. After the assault on the Christian community in the country’s largest province, human rights groups are criticising the Islamic Republic for its failure to safeguard the minority community.

Punjab police claimed to have arrested at least 140 people and registered five cases on Thursday, a day after the violence broke out. On Friday, two prime suspects were arrested who were involved in the unprecedented attacks on churches and nearly three dozen homes of the minority community.

Advertisement

What Punjab Caretaker CM said

Punjab’s caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the efforts of the provincial chief secretary and inspector general of police, saying both of them played a key role in ensuring the arrests of the key suspects.

“Major breakthrough in the Jaranwala Incident – both main accused now in CTD Custody. Appreciation for Chief Secretary Punjab and IG Punjab for their relentless efforts…," Naqvi posted on social media platform X, on Thursday.

A day later, Naqvi wrote that mosques across Punjab province will have Friday sermons focussing on the rights of minorities. “Today Friday’s sermons across Punjab will focus on the Rights of Minorities, teachings from the Holy Quran and Prophet Muhammad," he said.

Advertisement

“Amid challenging times, let’s emphasise that such incidents should not be coloured by religion. Interfaith harmony is among the basic teachings of Islam. Grateful to religious scholars for their patience and support in unmasking those seeking to disrupt our nation’s peace," he said.

Advertisement

What Caretake PM said

Anwaarul Haq Kakar, the newly appointed caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, said the interim government would not support “the forces of darkness" in the society as he took strong exception to the unprecedented attack on minority Christians in the Muslim-majority country.

Advertisement

“The minorities will stay protected in this country. There may be an attempt to harm them from a section of marginalised and peripheral groups of people, but that would be responded to sternly and strictly," Kakar said during his maiden federal Cabinet meeting.

“Pakistani state and society [do] not align with such elements. They may be from us but they are divorced from us, they are divorced from our identity process. We do not stand for the forces of darkness," he said. “We would strongly discourage rigidity, be it any form in this society. We do not stand for the forces of darkness," the caretaker PM stressed.

Kakar, who assumed office on August 12, said extreme attitudes" would not only be unwelcome but would be discouraged.