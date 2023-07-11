Trends :Milan KunderaJeninAung San Suu KyiLavrovG7
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's Son Suleman Acquitted in Pkr 16 Billion Money Laundering Case

Pakistan's special court acquits Suleman Shahbaz accused in a money laundering case due to lack of evidence, bringing relief to the son of country's prime minister

Published By: Rohit

PTI

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 00:47 IST

Lahore, Pakistan

Shehbaz Sharif and brother had already been acquitted last year in the money laundering case. (Reuters/File)
Shehbaz Sharif and brother had already been acquitted last year in the money laundering case. (Reuters/File)

A special court in Pakistan on Monday acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Suleman Shahbaz and all other accused named in the Pkr 16 billion money laundering case filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The special court here issued its order on pleas filed by Suleman and others accused in the case seeking their acquittal. The prime minister’s son was present alongside his counsel before the court at the time of the announcement, Geo News reported.

According to the verdict, the allegations against him were “without any evidence". Suleman, who returned to Pakistan in December last year after a four-year self-exile in London, was not only accused in the case but was also named in an assets-beyond-means reference. He was declared a proclaimed offender in both cases.

Ahead of his arrival, the Islamabad High Court restrained both the FIA and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting him. The FIA, this January, cited a lack of proof and cleared him in the sugar mills case.

Meanwhile, the FIA has submitted the answers to the 27 questions related to the case in the court. Judge Bakht Fakhar Behzad inquired regarding those involved in the inquiry of the money laundering case. FIA’s lawyer told the court that the inquiry was conducted by a joint investigation team headed by a late FIA official.

“Tell me straight away, don’t make up stories, I have read it all. I will send all the FIA people to jail now, remember this. I want an answer, what proof of crime was there with the challan?" the judge asked.

Suleman’s counsel, Advocate Amjad Parvez, said that the case is baseless and he had spoken against it. The court then asked, under whose pressure the case was filed. The prosecutor said that there was no direct evidence and Suleman was declared accused in the light of the form used to open the account.

After the hearing, the court acquitted all the accused including Suleman in the money laundering case.

The judge also directed the authorities to take action against the FIA officials for launching the frivolous and baseless prosecution against Suleman and co-accused Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi … “so that in future other officers should learn the lesson and should restrain themselves of obeying the illegal orders of their superiors."

    • The FIA had registered the case against Shehbaz Sharif and his sons Hamza and Suleman in November 2020 under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Anti Money Laundering Act.

    His father and brother had already been acquitted last year in the money laundering case. “Thanks be to Allah that the facts came before the people, today by the grace of Allah we have been exonerated," Suleman told reporters outside the court.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 11, 2023, 00:47 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 00:47 IST
