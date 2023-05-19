Pakistan Police Gets Warrant to Search Ex-PM Imran Khan's Zaman Park Residence in Lahore

Amid a heavily armed siege at former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore, the Punjab Police on Friday received warrants to carry a search operation at his house.

According to CNN-News18 sources, search warrants for the former cricketer-turned-politician’s Zaman Park Residence has been issued and that the Punjab police is likely to reach the house shortly.

Sources said that the search operation will also include the Commissioner of Lahore.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader’s legal team will check the search warrants, sources added.

Advertisement

This comes amid the ongoing siege of Khan’s house as a 24-hour deadline given to the former PM to hand over suspects ‘sheltered inside’ expired on Thursday afternoon.

The siege and the authorities’ demand for the suspects, wanted in violent protests over Khan’s recent detention, has angered the former prime minister’s supporters and is raising concerns about more clashes between them and the security forces.

Meanwhile, Khan was freed from custody over the weekend and returned to his home in an upscale district of Lahore. Dozens of his supporters have been staying there with him, along with private guards.

Police, who on Wednesday surrounded the residence, say they want 40 suspects handed over. The ultimatum for Khan ends at 2 p.m. local time.

On Tuesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed to bring to justice the planners and leaders of the violent protests that targeted military installations and “disrespected martyrs" as he termed the incidents of May 9 as the “darkest chapter" in the country’s history.