Pakistan Political Crisis Updates: Imran's Bail Extended in Two Cases; Govt Warns Chief Justice

The situation in Pakistan remains tense on Tuesday as the release of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan failed to bring normalcy. Internet services have been restored across Pakistan allowing people to voice their opinions regarding the events that shook Pakistan last week.

There has been some relief for Imran Khan as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has extended bails of PTI chief Imran Khan in two cases. The Lahore High Court, however, reserved its verdict on Khan’s plea against his arrest in any case registered on or after May 9.

There is no sign of truce between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition. The tensions have been exacerbated partly because of the ongoing litigations filed against PTI bigwigs like Fawad Chaudhry and the army chief General Asim Munir indirectly warned PTI that the army will not exercise any restraint if they are threatened.

Here Are the Latest Updates on the Ongoing Political Crisis in Pakistan:

The ruling coalition criticised Pakistan Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial demanding he step down because he allegedly provided excessive leeway to PTI Chairman Imran Khan. The ruling coalition also cautioned the top judge that there will be dire consequences if Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was disqualified for contempt of court for failing to comply with the court’s ruling on the Punjab elections on May 14.

The Islamabad High Court has declared the arrest of Dr. Shireen Mazari under the 3 MPO order as unlawful and has ordered her immediate release. Another PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry is being produced at Islamabad HC where he will attend his hearing. Other bigwigs like Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Maleeka Bukhari, Ejaz Chaudhry, Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and Ali Mohammad Khan were detained during the week of unrest.

The hearing of the Toshakhana case against former prime minister Imran Khan has been postponed until June 8 by a district and sessions court in Islamabad. The adjournment came after the submission of a copy of the stay order issued by the Islamabad High Court in the case by Imran Khan’s lawyer. The IHC’s relief not only prevented authorities from arresting him but also halted his trial until the second week of June.

PTI leader Imran Khan was granted bail extensions in two cases by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) until June 8. One case is related to making allegations against high-ranking officers of state institutions and the other case is related to alleged physical assault of PML-N leader Mohsin Ranjha by PTI supporters. A case was registered against the former prime minister for allegedly inciting mutiny but Khan said it was ‘politically motivated’.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) reserved its verdict on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s plea against his arrest in any case registered on or after May 9, when he was arrested from the Islamabad High Court premises in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

(with inputs from the Dawn and GeoNews)