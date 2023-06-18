Pakistan Receives $1 Billion from China to Support Critically Low Foreign Reserves

Cash-strapped Pakistan has received USD 1 billion from its close ally China to support its critically low foreign reserves amidst the uncertainty to revive a stalled International Monetary Fund loan. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday night confirmed having received the amount from China without sharing any other details about it.

It would add to the reserves which had fallen to almost USD 3.9 billion in recent weeks. Earlier, finance minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan had paid back USD 1 billion to China last Monday against a due amount of USD 1.3 billion and it was hoped that the amount would be returned.

Pakistan’s economy is tethering on the verge of default as the IMF is pushing the county to its limits to fulfil demands – which Islamabad insists had been already met – to provide the remaining USD 2.5 billion out of a bailout package of USD 6.5 billion agreed in 2019.

The entire amount is unlikely to be paid as the programme is ending on June 30 but Pakistan is pushing for a tranche of USD 1.1 billion as a symbolic gesture of endorsement of its policies by the Washington-based fund.

The country is not getting multilateral loans or even bilateral assistance without the support of the IMF. Only China has stood fast to help Pakistan while Saudi Arabia and the UAE have also been selectively supportive.