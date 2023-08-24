Trends :Imran KhanPrigozhin-LukashenkoPak Doc Jailed'Handsome Guy'Loch Ness Monster
Pakistan Rupee Hits Record Low of 300 to the US Dollar

Pakistan rupee reaches a historic low of 300 against the U.S. dollar in interbank trade, marking its third consecutive day of record decline

Reuters

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 12:22 IST

Islamabad, Pakistan

A currency trader counts Pakistani Rupee notes as he prepares an exchange of US dollars in Islamabad, Pakistan (Image: Reuters/Representative)

The Pakistan rupee hit 300 to the U.S. dollar in interbank trade on Thursday, traders said, as it touched a record low for a third consecutive day.

The currency closed at 299.6 against the dollar on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous day, when it had weakened to close at 299 to the U.S. unit.

