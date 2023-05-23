'Leaving Active Politics': Shireen Mazari Quits Imran Khan-led PTI, Condemns May 9 Violence in Pakistan

Amid the political chaos in Pakistan, senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari on Tuesday announced that she is quitting the former PM Imran Khan-led party along with politics, according to Geo TV.

This comes after Mazari was arrested more than once in the last few days following the May 9 violence by Khan’s supporters after he was arrested in a corruption case.

After her arrest, Mazari was released when a court in Gujarat gave her bail. She was arrested in a case of inciting party supporters to protest on May 9, according to Dawn. However, moments after her release order she was again taken away in a car without a number plate.

Khan took to Twitter to condemn her arrest and said that “this regime is sinking to new lows." “Her health is fragile and subjecting her to this ordeal by rearresting her despite courts giving her bail is simply trying to break her spirit," he said.

Advertisement

“Shireen won’t break as she has more courage than most people I have come across in my life . However, the country is rapidly descending towards becoming a Banana republic where might is right," Khan added.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after the arrest of Khan in a corruption case by paramilitary Rangers from the premises of the Islamabad High Court.

His party workers vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander House), Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time.