Pakistan: Six Members of Minority Ahmadi Community Arrested

Police in Pakistan on Sunday arrested six members of the minority Ahmadi community for allegedly posing themselves as Muslims. According to a Pakistani Constitutional amendment in 1974, Ahmadis were declared to be non-Muslims.

The Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan protested the arrest of members of the minority community, saying the radical Islamists Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) activists were at the forefront in inciting the area people against the innocent Ahmadis and getting the FIR registered against them.