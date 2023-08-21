Trends :Hawaii Wildfire Japan FukushimaDonald TrumpUkraine Drone WarGOP Debate
Home » World » Pakistan: Six Members of Minority Ahmadi Community Arrested

Pakistan: Six Members of Minority Ahmadi Community Arrested

Pakistan arrests six Ahmadis for posing as Muslims; minority community faces discrimination under Constitutional amendment

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

PTI

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 06:06 IST

Lahore, Pakistan

Pakistani Army soldier stands guard during flag hoisting ceremony to celebrate Independence Day, at the mausoleum of Pakistan's founder, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, in Karachi, Pakistan August 14, 2023. (Reuters)
Pakistani Army soldier stands guard during flag hoisting ceremony to celebrate Independence Day, at the mausoleum of Pakistan's founder, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, in Karachi, Pakistan August 14, 2023. (Reuters)

Police in Pakistan on Sunday arrested six members of the minority Ahmadi community for allegedly posing themselves as Muslims. According to a Pakistani Constitutional amendment in 1974, Ahmadis were declared to be non-Muslims.

The Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan protested the arrest of members of the minority community, saying the radical Islamists Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) activists were at the forefront in inciting the area people against the innocent Ahmadis and getting the FIR registered against them.

top videos
  • Chandrayaan 3 | Former ISRO Advisor Dr Surinder Pal Speaks To CNN News18 | Chandrayaan 3 Update

    • The TLP was also allegedly involved in torching some 20 churches and over 80 homes of Christians in Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad, some 130kms from Lahore, last Wednesday over the blasphemy allegations against two Christians.

    Police officer Ashfaq Khan told PTI on Sunday that six Ahmadis — Wajahat Ahmad Qamar, Shafique Adil, Nasir Ahmad, Mudassir Ahmad, Shiraz Ahmad and Umer Ahmad Bajwa — have been arrested for "posing themselves as Muslims." Under 298C of PPC, Ahmadis may face three years imprisonment and a fine for posing themselves as Muslims.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: August 21, 2023, 06:06 IST
    last updated: August 21, 2023, 06:06 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App