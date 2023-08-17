Pakistan: Special Unit Deployed in Islamabad for Minority Protection after Punjab Mob Attack

Amid increasing attacks on religious minorities in Pakistan, the Islamabad Police on Thursday constituted a 70-member special unit for the “protection of minority places of worship and communities" in the national capital. “Seventy jawans (policemen) have been posted in the ‘Minority Protection Unit’," the Islamabad Police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It said all district police officers will be responsible for the protection of minority places of worship and communities in their areas. The unit, established as per the recommendations of the National Minorities Commission, will perform its duties under the supervision of SSP operations. “Liaison with minority committees will be strengthened at each divisional level," the police added.

It further stated that the unit policemen have also been selected from the recent recruitment for the Minority Protection Unit. The move comes a day after an enraged mob ransacked and torched 21 churches and several houses of Christians over blasphemy allegations in Jaranwala town of Faisalabad district, 130 km from Punjab’s provincial capital Lahore.

A Christian cemetery and the office of the local assistant commissioner were also vandalised. Police in the Jaranwala area on Thursday took a ’curfew-like’ measure to restore peace and arrested over 100 suspects including activists of radical Islamists Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for their alleged involvement in violence a day earlier.

More than 3,000 policemen and two companies of Pakistan Rangers have been deployed in Jaranwala following Wednesday’s riots. The government has imposed section 144 prohibiting the gathering of four or more people in Jaranwala. Besides, all educational institutions, business centres and markets remained closed in Jaranwala on Thursday.