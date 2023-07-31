Pakistan Suicide Bombing Toll Rises to 54, Harrowing Video Makes Rounds on Internet | WATCH

The death toll from a suicide bombing at a political rally in Pakistan’s Bajur district rose to 54 as more critically wounded people died in hospital, police announced Monday. No one immediately claimed responsibility for Sunday’s bombing but police said their initial probe suggested that the Islamic State group’s regional affiliate could be behind the attack, Associated Press reported.

The attacker, who donned a suicide vest, targeted the front stage of the rally was organized by the Jamiat Ulema Islam-F (JUI-F) party, led by cleric Fazl-ur-Rehman, where around 400 party members were waiting for speeches to begin.

The attack, which also wounded nearly 200 people, has raised concerns over election violence as Pakistan’s parliament is likely to be dissolved in the next two weeks, paving the way for national elections by mid-November. While no group has claimed responsibility, the Islamic State group’s regional affiliate is suspected of being behind the bombing.

The Pakistani Taliban, operating in the area, denied involvement, but the Islamic State group has previously targeted JUI-F rallies and leaders. The attack comes amid rising militancy in the region since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021. Bajaur, located near the Afghan border, has seen an increase in violence, although Pakistani military offensives had driven out the Taliban from the area in 2016.

The victims of the attack were all from the JUI-F party, which is part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s coalition government. The bombing has drawn nationwide condemnation, with condolences offered by ruling and opposition parties. The U.S. and Russian embassies in Islamabad also condemned the attack.

Sharif pledged to punish those responsible, and police are conducting a thorough investigation into the attack. The situation remains tense as mourners attend funerals, grieving the loss of loved ones. The attack is seen as an attempt to weaken the JUI-F party, known for its socially conservative policies and alliance with secular rivals.

The region has experienced a rise in militant attacks, and analysts believe that militants in former tribal areas have become emboldened since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

The blast coincided with a visit by a senior Chinese delegation, including Vice Premier He Lifeng, to mark a decade of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. China’s involvement in Pakistan has helped the country avoid a default on sovereign payments, but it has also made some Chinese nationals targets of militant attacks.

The government remains committed to finding those behind the bombing and ensuring justice for the victims. However, the attack has left a profound impact on the nation and highlights the ongoing security challenges in the region.