Pakistan TV Anchor Breaks News of Earthquake as Tremors Shake Entire Studio | WATCH

A strong earthquake with an epicentre in Afghanistan shook Pakistan and parts of India on Tuesday night. The strong tremors killed at least 12 people and injured more than 200 in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The earthquake’s epicentre was Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 180 kilometres.

Videos circulating on social media showed people taking refuge outside their buildings while others showed people capturing their ceiling fans shaking as a result of the tremors. Television footage also showed panic-stricken citizens out on the streets.

A video of a newscaster of Pakistan’s Mashriq TV, a local Pashto TV channel, has surfaced where the anchor can be seen breaking the news of the earthquake. In the 39-second video, which has gone viral on social media, the camera and the other television screens in the newsroom are seen shaking while another person left his seat.

But the news presenter remained steadfast in his seat earning praise from the people on social media.

“A local Pashto TV channel Mahshriq TV during the earthquake. Brave of the anchor to keep his calm. But shows the impact of the earthquake," a Pakistani journalist captioned while sharing the video.

A user commented, “Incredibly brave of him to keep his calm and carry on doing his job."

Another user wrote, “The guy deserves appreciation. He maintained his calm, despite it was the strongest earthquake I, like many others, have ever experienced."

In Pakistan, earthquake tremors were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Peshawar, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Kot Momin, Madh Ranjha, Chakwal, Kohat and Gilgit-Baltistan areas.

At the time of the earthquake, a stampede was reported in the markets of Rawalpindi, The Express Tribune newspaper reported. In Islamabad and the neighbouring city of Rawalpindi, cracks appeared in various buildings.

Around 150 people were injured in Swat, where hospitals had declared a state of emergency, the paper reported.

The earthquake also jolted the mountainous region of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), where the resultant landslides created fear.

According to the international seismological centre, apart from Pakistan and India, tremors were also felt in Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China and Kyrgyzstan. Pakistan is located in an active seismic zone and quakes of various intensities often hit the country.

