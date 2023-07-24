Pakistan, US Agree to Enhance Bilateral Defence Ties

Pakistan and the US on Monday agreed to further enhance their bilateral relations, including in the defence field, at a meeting between a top American general and Pakistan’s army chief General Asim Munir.

US Central Command (Centcom) chief General Michael Erik Kurilla held a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Munir, according to a statement issued by Pakistan Army’s media wing Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR).

They discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and defence cooperation between Pakistan and the US.

“The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s successes in (the) fight against terrorism and Pakistan’s continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region," the statement said.