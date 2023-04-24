Pakistani-Canadian Writer Tarek Fatah Passes Away After Prolonged Illness, Confirms Daughter

Canada-based Pakistan-born author Tarek Fatah passed away after a prolonged illness, his daughter confirmed on Twitter on Monday. The 73-year-old author was known for his progressive views on Islam and terror.

“Lion of Punjab.Son of Hindustan. Lover of Canada. Speaker of truth. Fighter for justice. Voice of the downtrodden, underdogs, and the oppressed. @TarekFatah has passed the baton on… his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him," his daughter Natasha Fatah tweeted.

Fatah, who was born in Pakistan in 1949, migrated to Canada in the early 1980s. Some of the famous books authored by him include ‘Chasing a Mirage: The Tragic Illusion of an Islamic State’ and ‘The Jew is Not My Enemy: Unveiling the Myths that Fuel Muslim Anti-Smitism’.

