'Pakistani Journalists Should be Allowed to Do Their Work': US Says Amid Crackdown Over May 9 Violence

The US on Thursday said that journalists in Pakistan should be allowed to do their work freely and the role of media should be respected.

US Department of State official spokesperson Matthew Miller, during a press briefing in Washington, said that all the governments to respect the role of journalists and media.

The statement comes amid a crackdown against journalists in Pakistan following May 9 violence, that resulted after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Many journalists and anchors were booked in Pakistan for their alleged involvement in the violent protests.

In response to a question regarding the Pakistan government and military imposing a ban on the media coverage of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Matthew Miller said, “We generally urge all governments to respect the role of journalists and media. We believe the press performs a critical function in democratic societies."

Two prominent Pakistani journalists living in the United States, Wajahat Khan and Shaheen Sehbai, were charged over the protests and the two were accused a conspiracy against the military and in support of terrorism.

He said that the press plays an important role in helping democratic forces evolve if they are allowed to function without restrictions.

“We expect that journalists covering the events in Pakistan should all be allowed to do their work. A free and independent press is a vital, core institution that undergirds healthy democracies by ensuring that electorates can make informed decisions and holding government officials accountable," Miller said.

The report comes after Pakistan recently blacked out former Prime minister Imran Khan from the television and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has issued directives to not cover May 9 arsonists and abettors.

Earlier PEMRA banned the speeches of Imran Khan from satellite channels.