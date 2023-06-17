Trends :PM Modi US VisitUS ElectionAntony Blinken in ChinaBritish Airways TurbulenceJoe Biden
Home » World » Pakistani Officials Say Bus Accident in Salt Mountain Range Kills 12, Injures 8

Pakistani Officials Say Bus Accident in Salt Mountain Range Kills 12, Injures 8

Five of the 12 dead, including women and children, died at the scene of the accident and eight injured passengers were still being treated.

Advertisement

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 23:43 IST

Islamabad, Pakistan

According to Kalar Kahar Town Hospital official Amjad Hussain, seven bus passengers died in the hospital. (File/PTI)
According to Kalar Kahar Town Hospital official Amjad Hussain, seven bus passengers died in the hospital. (File/PTI)

A bus traveling on a highway in Pakistan’s Punjab province overturned after its breaks failed Saturday killing at least 12 people and leaving eight others injured, police and health officials said.

Saqib Waheed, spokesman for the federal Motorway Police, said the bus was traveling from the capital Islamabad to the eastern city of Lahore when its breaks failed about 135 kilometers (85 miles) from the capital on a sharp turn in the Salt mountain range.

According to Kalar Kahar Town Hospital official Amjad Hussain, seven bus passengers died in the hospital.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Dance Up A Storm, Let Loose At Karan Deol-Drisha's Wedding Reception
  • Rakul Preet Singh & Pragya Jaiswal Turn To Cold Water Therapy For Fitness | Know Benefits & More
  • Prabhas, Kriti's 'Adipurush' Dialogues To Be Revised Following Brutal Backlash | Good Or Bad Move?
  • Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, More Attend Karan Deol-Drishya Acharya's Grand Wedding Reception In Mumbai
  • Baraatis Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Dharmendra Dance To Dhol Beats At Karan Deol's Wedding | WATCH

    • Five of the 12 dead, including women and children, died at the scene of the accident and eight injured passengers were still being treated.

    Traffic accidents are common in Pakistan, where safety standards are largely compromised and traffic rules regularly violated and rarely enforced.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aashi SadanaAashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honor...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 17, 2023, 23:43 IST
    last updated: June 17, 2023, 23:43 IST
    Read More