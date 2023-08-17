Pak Caretaker PM Kakar Forms New Cabinet; New Appointees Show Kashmir Agenda Returns to PMO

Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday appointed a new cabinet ahead of the general elections due in early November. Pakistan’s former ambassador to US Jalil Abbas Jilani was named foreign minister and former central bank chief Shamshad Akhtar was appointed finance minister as part of the new caretaker cabinet.

In a significant move, Mushaal Malik, wife of Kashmiri separatist leader Yaseen Malik, has been appointed as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on human rights. Yasin Malik is a Kashmiri separatist leader who was arrested in 2019 and later sentenced to life imprisonment.

He was involved in several violent attacks against Indian security forces, including the kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of the then-home minister of India. He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on charges of terror funding and waging war against the state. Yasin Malik was later sentenced to life imprisonment in May 2022.

Advertisement

The inclusion of Mushaal’s name in the cabinet has indicated that the return of the Kashmir agenda within the Prime Minister’s office of Pakistan.

Following are the key appointees in the Kakar cabinet:

Shamshad Akhtar, Finance Minister

Ijaz Gohar, Trade Minister

Sarfaraz Bugti, Interior Minister

Murtaza Solagni, Information Minister

Umar Saiof

Aneeq Ahmed, Religious Minister

Ahmed Irfan, Law Minister

Jalil Abbas Jilani, Foreign Minister

Dr Nadeem Jan, Health Minister

Ahmed Tarrar, Communications Minister]

Lt. Gen (Retired) Anwar Ali Haider, Defence Minister

Mashaal Malik, SAPM on Human Rights

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, a relatively lesser-known political figure believed to have military ties, assumed office as Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister on August 14. His appointment comes as Pakistan grapples with political and economic challenges, and he will lead until a new government is elected.