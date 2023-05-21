​Pakistan’s New ‘Mission Kashmir’: Scuttle G20 Meet Using these ‘Themes’ | Exclusive on Blueprint

Even as Kashmir is set to host a G20 summit from May 22-24, the Pakistan government, through a letter, has asked all its missions across the world to scuttle the meeting.

The letter, exclusively accessed by CNN-News18, lists a number of “themes" for utilization/ construction of message in media domains.

Preparing to receive at least 60 delegates and 20 journalists from different parts of the world, the authorities in militancy-hit Jammu and Kashmir have made elaborate arrangements for the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).

This is the first international meeting being held in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Aiming to ensure minimum policing and maximum security, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has roped in the army to cover the higher reaches of the Zabarwan Range overlooking the meeting venue and accommodation facilities for the guests.

THE THEMES

According to the letter, here are the themes being shared to sully India’s image:

Target India as a Hindu fascist state, where only Hindu terrorists and extremists are safe.

No one is safe in India (minorities, women, rapes, low castes, tourists, journalists or media houses critical of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Hindutva policies).

State-sponsored persecution of minorities, especially Muslims (bulldozing of homes/ mosques/ madrassas and release of convicts of Gujarat riots).

India: A butcher state of Muslims and on the verge of Muslims genocide (recent killing of ex-MP Ateeq & his brother and son, lynching of Muslims, etc).

Cow vigilante groups lynching Muslims and love jihad.

Why is the world turning a blind eye to blatant state-sponsored acts against human rights?

Passing of controversial laws such as the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), anti-conversation laws, use of draconian laws such as Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and National Security Act (NSA).

Imposing ban or arresting journalists and media houses (recent ban on BBC) critical of the BJP regime.

State machinery/ judiciary actively supporting Muslims persecution and banning of halal meat/ hijab, etc.

Lynching of Muslims and bulldozing of their properties by police.

Show Kashmir as a living prison and fake encounters in Kashmir.

Why is the world performing petty economy interest over humanity?

Persecution of Sikhs in India and imploding Indian diplomacy or duplicity.

Wooing the US/ West while also trading with Russia (unreliable ally of the West).

Indian social paradigm compared to Western values.

Enhancing relations with GCC while also spying in these countries against their national interests.

Enhancing/constructing temples in the UAE while threatening to attack Mecca through BJP-sponsored priests and demolishing mosques.

SAFETY MEASURES

Thirty companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which had earlier been taken out of Jammu and Kashmir for election duty in the rest of the country, have since been recalled to further strengthen security in the valley, where intelligence intercepts have suggested the presence of improvised explosive devices or a vehicle-based IED.

Officials said teams of the National Security Guard (NSG) counter-drone unit have been pressed into service to ensure that no unwanted aerial intrusion takes place. A hit team of the elite “Black Cat" commandos is in readiness to deal with any terrorist incident and a hostage-like situation.

“MARCOS teams will be patrolling the Dal Lake along with personnel from the river wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF as the convention centre is located on the bank of the water body," an official involved with the security preparations said.

The marine commandos, or MARCOS, of the navy have been stationed at the Wulur Lake in the valley since mid-1990s to prevent any infiltration from the Line of Control as terrorists had been using the water body to enter into the hinterland.

They said the delegates would visit Pari Mahal, Chesmashai and other Mughal gardens, besides taking a walk on the renovated Polo View Market, before leaving Kashmir Valley on Wednesday.

The first working group meeting on tourism was held in the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat in February and the second one in West Bengal’s Siliguri in April.