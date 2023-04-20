Pakistan's SC Directs Govt, Imran Khan's PTI to Hold Talks & Develop Consensus on Punjab Elections

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the federal coalition and Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to sit together and develop a consensus on elections in the country by 4 pm. However, the court also asserted that it would not go back on its order fixing May 14 as the date for polls to the Punjab Assembly.

The directives were issued by a three-member bench led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial after the apex court took up a petition seeking to hold general elections to all the national and provincial assemblies in the country simultaneously.

During the previous hearing, the court had issued notices to the PTI, PML-N, PPP, JUI-F, MQM-P, BNP-Mengal, Awami National Party, Balochistan Awami Party, PML-Q, the law secretary, Election Comm­ission of Pakistan (ECP), Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan and Jamaat-i-Islami, asking them to send their senior office-bearers for today’s proceedings.

On Wednesday, the court heard identical pleas, filed by the Defence Ministry and a citizen, seeking elections to all the assemblies at the same time. It had, however, declared the ministry’s plea as inadmissible.

The court proceedings will resume at 4 pm.

On April 4, the court fixed May 14 as the new date for elections to the Punjab Assembly, as it quashed the Pakistan’s election watchdog’s decision to extend the polls date from April 10 to October 8.

The development came just a day after the apex court declared as unconstitutional the ECP’s earlier decision to postpone elections in Punjab, in a major blow to the federal government that has been trying to delay the election citing security issues and the economic crisis.

