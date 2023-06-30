Trends :Journalist AttackedShehbaz SharifParis BurningPakistan DefaultMexico Heat
Home » World » Pakistan’s Sikhs under Attack: Muslim Mob Stops Kirtan in Sindh Gurdwara | Exclusive

Pakistan’s Sikhs under Attack: Muslim Mob Stops Kirtan in Sindh Gurdwara | Exclusive

The Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee said the attackers allegedly asked them to stop the music and not do kirtan in the future. They said no first information report (FIR) has been filed so far

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Manjiri Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 20:43 IST

New Delhi, India

Sikhs gather in Peshawar after last Saturday's killing. (News18)
A Muslim mob attacked a gurdwara in Sukkur Sindh of Pakistan and stopped a kirtan, according to local sources.

The Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee said the attackers allegedly asked them to stop the music and not do kirtan in the future. They said they have been doing this for almost 100 years and no one has ever stopped them.

They said no first information report (FIR) has been filed so far.

The committee said no action has been taken against the attackers and they were released before management reached the spot.

Around 300 Sikh families, mostly Pashtun Sikh, are currently living in colonies in Peshawar. The community members have been living under the constant threat of violence as they have been targeted by gunmen in the recent years.

FEELING UNSAFE

CNN-News18 had recently reported on the killing of Sikhs in Peshawar, which is making them feel unsafe.

  1. A grocery store owner, Manmohan Singh, was killed in a firing by unknown armed motorcyclists in Yakatoot area of Peshawar last Saturday.
  2. Singh’s was the third attack on a Sikh community member this year in Pakistan.
    Last Friday, a Sikh shopkeeper, identified as Tarlok Singh, was shot at by unidentified men. He suffered injuries.
  3. Last month, assailants gunned down Sardar Singh in a passer-by shooting in the eastern city of Lahore. Sardar Singh received a fatal gunshot to the head.

JAN TO JUNE REPORT

From January to June 2023, 38 women from Christian and Hindu communities have been abducted or force converted, and seven killed, according to a survey. According to the data collected by the Centre for Social Justice, at least 2,120 persons suffered due to false allegations, prolonged trials, dislocation, and worse between 1987 and 2022.

    • 88 persons were killed extra-judicially after allegations under the blasphemy laws during the period of 36 years, which tarnished the image of Pakistan.

    According to the UN Human Rights, every year, 1,000 attacks are reported on non-Muslim minorities in Pakistan. The most affected areas are Sindh, Peshawar, Karachi, Baluchistan.

    About the Author

    Manoj GuptaManoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18...Read More

    first published: June 30, 2023, 20:34 IST
    last updated: June 30, 2023, 20:43 IST
