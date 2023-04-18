Pakistan’s Top Spy Officials Discuss Security Situation on Punjab Polls with Chief Justice, Other Judges

Pakistan’s top officials of the two premier spy agencies met the Chief Justice and other judges of the Supreme Court on Monday on the case related to the provincial election in Punjab on May 14.

According to sources, the meeting between the judges and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Military Intelligence (MI) chiefs continued for over three hours in the Chief Justice of Pakistan’s chamber.

Sources said the intelligence official gave a briefing to the judges on the security issues confronting the country.

The three-judge bench comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on April 4 declared “unconstitutional" the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone the election for the Punjab Assembly and ordered it to hold polls in the province on May 14.

The same bench on April 14 ordered the State Bank of Pakistan to release Rs 21 billion to the ECP for conducting elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

April 17 was the last date to inform the ECP about the security plan according to the direction of the Supreme Court.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chairman Imran Khan has been demanding early elections in Pakistan since his ouster in April 2022 after he lost a vote of confidence in Parliament.

The National Assembly’s current term will be completed in August. According to the Constitution, elections will be conducted within 90 days of dissolution of the lower house. This means the elections should be held in mid-October.

The PTI dissolved assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunwkhwa on January 14 and 18 to pressure the ruling coalition government to hold early general elections.

