'Pak's Credibility Depleted Faster Than...': EAM Slams Islamabad, Calls Bilawal 'Promoter of Terror Industry'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar launched a strong rebuke against Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s comments on cross-border attacks during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers’ meeting in Goa, stating that “victims of terrorism do not sit with perpetrators of terrorism".

“Pakistan’s credibility is depleted faster than its forex reserve," Jaishankar said in a twin barrel attack on the cash-trapped country after its foreign exchange reserves dropped by 16.1 per cent to USD 3.09 billion in February, the lowest in nearly 10 years.

Speaking on Bhutto Zardari’s attendance at the SCO meet in Goa, the first Pakistani foreign minister to visit India in almost 12 years, Jaishankar said, “He came here as the foreign minister of an SCO member state. That is part of multilateral diplomacy. Don’t see it as anything more than that. I think that nothing from what he said or what I heard he said deserves for this to be treated more than that."

“As a foreign minister of an SCO member state, Mr Bhutto Zardari was treated accordingly. As a promoter, justifier and spokesperson of a terrorism industry which is the mainstay of Pakistan, his positions were called out and countered including at the SCO meeting itself," Jaishankar said.

‘Victims Don’t Sit with Terror Perpetrators’

Asked whether there could be talks between India and Pakistan on combating the menace, the external affairs minister said, “Victims of terrorism do not sit together with perpetrators of terrorism to discuss terrorism.

‘Weaponise Terrorism’

Taking a strong objection to Pakistan’s foreign minister calling for not getting caught up in “weaponising terrorism for diplomatic point-scoring", the EAM said the charge is “interesting" as it “unconsciously reveals a mindset." “What does weaponising something mean? It means the activity is legitimate and somebody is weaponising it."

Referring to Bhutto Zardari’s comment without naming him, Jaishankar said: “Somebody says we are weaponising terrorism means that they think terrorism is legitimate. That we should not weaponise. That it is normal."

Jaishankar emphasised that India is countering terrorism and defending itself. “We are calling it out, we are exposing and some of it is what you sought," he said.

“To me, it is not about scoring diplomatic points. We are politically, diplomatically exposing Pakistan before the world. And as a victim of terrorism, I am completely entitled to do so," the minister said.

Lashing out at the remarks, the external affairs minister said, “Are we supposed to accept terrorism as a victim? It’s as if they commit terrorism and then demand that we not even talk about it."

Earlier in the day, while expressing Pakistan’s commitment to fighting terrorism, Zardari appeared to take a swipe at India as he called for not getting caught up in “weaponising terrorism for diplomatic point scoring". “Terrorism continues to threaten global security. Let’s not get caught up in weaponising terrorism for diplomatic point scoring," he said.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar had indirectly responded to the remarks in a tweet and said there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism.

“(The) menace of terrorism has continued unabated and taking our eyes off it would be detrimental to our security interests. Reiterated that there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism. We must not allow anybody - individual or State - to hide behind non-State actors," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Terrorism Cannot be Destiny

Jaishankar also responded to Zardari’s statement in which he said “Peace is our destiny and we should not be held hostage to our history". In the context of the recent terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, including the five soldiers killed in Rajouri earlier in the day, Jaishankar said, “Whether peace is destiny or not we don’t know. But terrorism cannot be destiny."

“A country which does terrorism can’t talk about peace in the same breath," he said.

An ongoing operation to eliminate terrorists in the Kandi area of Rajouri turned tragic as five Army personnel lost their lives and a major was injured in an explosion triggered by the terrorists. The Army’s Northern Command issued a statement that their personnel had been conducting intelligence-based operations in the area to root out a group of terrorists responsible for an ambush on an Army truck in the Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in Jammu last month.

As a precautionary measure, mobile internet facilities in Rajouri have been suspended.

