Paris: Man Arrested after Jumping Off the Eiffel Tower with a Parachute

A man was arrested in Paris on Thursday after jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute, police and the monument’s operator said. The man, an experienced climber, entered the tower’s perimeter shortly after 5.00 am (0300 GMT), well before its official opening.

He was quickly detected by guards, according to the site’s operator Sete, but still managed to get to the top before anybody could stop him, carrying the parachute in a backpack. Once he got near the top of the 330-metre-high structure, he jumped.

The man landed in a nearby stadium where he was arrested for endangering the lives of others, police said. “This kind of irresponsible action puts people working at or below the tower in danger," Sete said in a statement.