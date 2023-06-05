Trends :Ukraine Dam BreachModi US VisitUS ShootingPresident MurmuTikTok
Home » World » Peace Deal between Armenia, Azerbaijan Could Be Signed by End of 2023

Peace Deal between Armenia, Azerbaijan Could Be Signed by End of 2023

Several nations, like the US, Russia and the EU, are trying to ensure permanent peace between these two warring eastern European nations.

Advertisement

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

Reuters

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 06:55 IST

Yerevan, Armenia

A view shows the village of Taghavard in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the enclave over which Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars. (Image: Reuters)
A view shows the village of Taghavard in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the enclave over which Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars. (Image: Reuters)

A senior Armenian official on Sunday said there was a chance that a peace deal could be signed with neighbouring Azerbaijan by the end of 2023, ending a decades-old conflict, Russia’s TASS news agency said.

Moscow, Washington and the European Union are all trying separately to help ensure permanent peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which have fought two wars in the last 30 years over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

TASS cited Armen Grigoryan, the secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, as telling national television that the negotiations were very intensive.

“If we can maintain this intensity and there is strong support from the international community to achieve progress, then there is a chance to have a peace treaty by the end of the year," he said.

In 2020, Azerbaijan seized control of areas controlled by ethnic Armenians in and around Nagorno-Karabakh. The enclave is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated mainly by ethnic Armenians.

Both sides routinely accuse the other of breaking a ceasefire agreed in 2020.

Last week TASS said European Council President Charles Michel, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev would meet in July.

top videos
  • Siddhant Chaturvedi & Navya Naveli Nanda Return From Goa Vacation Together; So It's Official Now?
  • Ranbir's Clean Look From Animal Leaked | Sara Ali Khan Wins Internet | Aditi, Siddharth On Vacation
  • Gufi Paintal Death: Remembering Mahabharat's Shakuni Mama & How He Made It A Cult Show
  • SatyaPrem Ki Katha Trailer: Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan's Chemistry Outdoes A Mediocre Showreel
  • Priyanka Chopra Fan Girls Over Beyonce, Dances Her Heart Out At Queen Bee's Renaissance Concert

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shankhyaneel SarkarShankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issu...Read More

    first published: June 05, 2023, 06:55 IST
    last updated: June 05, 2023, 06:55 IST
    Read More