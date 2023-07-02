'Pilots Don't Die...': 2 Colombian Airplanes Collide Midair, Burst Into Flames | WATCH

A video of two Colombian Air Force fighter planes colliding mid-air and bursting into flames killing two pilots at the Apiay Air Base on Saturday surfaced on social media and went viral.

The tragic accident took place when both aircraft were participating in a training exercise at the Apiay Air Base, Meta, a central Colombia, local radio network W Radio Colombia reported.

According to the statement released by the country’s Air Force, at least two pilots were killed in the fatal accident.

“The @FuerzaAereaCol regrets to inform that two T-27 Tucano aircraft, on a training mission, crashed at the 2nd Air Combat Command," tweeted Colombian Air Force.