Home » World » 'Pilots Don't Die...': 2 Colombian Airplanes Collide Midair, Burst Into Flames | WATCH

'Pilots Don't Die...': 2 Colombian Airplanes Collide Midair, Burst Into Flames | WATCH

The video of the fatal crash shows a fleet of fighter planes going in circles during the training exercise when two T-27 Tucano aircraft collide and burst into flames

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 13:05 IST

Bogota, Colombia

The tragic accident took place when both aircraft were participating in a training exercise at the Apiay Air Base. (Twitter)
The tragic accident took place when both aircraft were participating in a training exercise at the Apiay Air Base. (Twitter)

A video of two Colombian Air Force fighter planes colliding mid-air and bursting into flames killing two pilots at the Apiay Air Base on Saturday surfaced on social media and went viral.

The tragic accident took place when both aircraft were participating in a training exercise at the Apiay Air Base, Meta, a central Colombia, local radio network W Radio Colombia reported.

According to the statement released by the country’s Air Force, at least two pilots were killed in the fatal accident.

“The @FuerzaAereaCol regrets to inform that two T-27 Tucano aircraft, on a training mission, crashed at the 2nd Air Combat Command," tweeted Colombian Air Force.

    • The video of the fatal crash shows a fleet of fighter planes going in circles during the training exercise when two T-27 Tucano aircraft collide and burst into flames.

    Condoling the death of two pilots, Air Force added, “We express our condolences and solidarity to the family of the deceased pilot, Lieutenant Colonel Mario Andrés Espinosa González (RIP) and to each of the men and women of the Institution. “Pilots don’t die, they just fly higher."

    first published: July 02, 2023, 11:26 IST
    last updated: July 02, 2023, 13:05 IST
