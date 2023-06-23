Trends :Russia Wagner RebellionYevgeny PrigozhinModi in EgyptVolodymyr ZelenskyVladimir Putin
PM Modi Applauds Role of Indian Americans, Says They Strengthened India-US Relationship

More than 400 guests were invited for the dinner and they included big names in the tech world and billionaire industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, Google CEO Sunder Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Apple CEO Tim Cook

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 08:27 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden held a joint press conference on Thursday. (File Photo)
Indian Americans have played a significant role in the all-round development of the nation they live in and also in strengthening the India-US relationship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Modi was addressing the State Dinner hosted in his honour by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the North Lawn of the White House.

More than 400 guests were invited for the dinner and they included big names in the tech world and billionaire industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, Google CEO Sunder Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Apple CEO Tim Cook. During his address at the State Dinner, Modi raised a toast for his “wonderful" hosts.

He raised it for good health, prosperity and the pursuit of happiness to liberty, equality and fraternity, and to the ever-lasting bonds of friendship between India and the US.

“With every passing day, Indians and Americans are getting to know each other better. We can pronounce each other’s names correctly. We can understand each other’s accent better. Children in India become Spider Man on Halloween, and America’s youth is dancing to the tune of ‘Naatu Naatu’," the prime minister said.

Americans love baseball, but cricket is also becoming popular in the US, he said. “The American team is trying its best to qualify for the Cricket World Cup to be held in India later this year. I wish them good luck and success," the prime minister said.

Modi told Biden that he has gathered a group of exceptionally talented and remarkable people tonight. “I must commend you for that. These people symbolise so much about India-US relations, our energy, our dynamism and our nation," he said.

“Indian Americans have come a long way in the US. They are proud of India’s values, democratic traditions and culture and have always found a respectful place in America’s melting pot. Indian Americans have played a significant role in further strengthening the inclusive society and economy of the US," Prime Minister Modi said.

“Be it hospitals or hotels, universities or research labs, gas stations or logistics management, they are making their mark everywhere," the prime minister said.

President Biden in his remarks said the bonds between India and the US stretch back to America’s earliest days. “In 1792, our first president, George Washington, established one of the first consulates in Calcuttaa hub of commerce and culture…," he said.

Biden said there are reasons the two democracies endure, allow and reflect to renew generation after generation.

“I see in my visit to India. I see in the diaspora here in America, in the arts, education, in the media, law, medicine, science and businesses of every size, in Spelling Bee champions, even in cricket clubs across the country, including back in my home state of Delaware and a record number of Indian Americans in Congress who are here tonight," the president said.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and the First Lady. The guest list also included human rights activist Martin Luther King III, tennis legend Billie Jean King, filmmaker M Night Shyamalan, fashion designer Ralph Lauren, Grammy award winner Joshua Bell and entrepreneur Frank Islam.

    • Indian Americans lawmakers on the list were Pramila Jayapal, Shri Thanedar, Ro Khanna, Ami Bera and Raja Krishnamoorthi. Members of the Biden family at the dinner included Hunter Biden, Ashley Biden, James Biden and Naomi Biden Neal. Vice President Kamala Harris, who will host a luncheon for Prime Minister Modi, was also present.

    India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the dinner along with US diplomats and members of the Biden administration.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

