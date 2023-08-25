PM Modi & Bangladesh Counterpart Sheikh Hasina Exchange Pleasantries at BRICS Summit Dinner

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina exchanged pleasantries at a dinner here hosted by the current Chair of the BRICS and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

South African President Ramaphosa on Wednesday hosted a dinner at Gallagher Estate, Midrand in Johannesburg in honour of heads of the states and governments who arrived in Johannesburg to join the 15th BRICS Summit at his invitation.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was a few yards away from the Bangladesh premier, walked to Sheikh Hasina and exchanged pleasantries," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen was quoted as saying by Bangladesh’s national news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

“The two prime ministers also inquired about each other’s well-being for a while," Momen said.