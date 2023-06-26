'Fully Agree...': PM Modi's Reply On Biden's Tweet Over India-US Ties

Trends :Sikh Killed in PakGerman PoliticsVladimir PutinYevgeny PrigozhinRussian Spies in Switzerland
In Washington, Prime Minister Modi had productive discussions with President Biden, in restricted and delegation-level formats

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 11:17 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden during the State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington DC. (Image: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden during the State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington DC. (Image: PTI)

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reaffirmed strong bilateral ties between the two countries following a four-day landmark visit by the Indian leader. This comes two days after Modi’s official state visit to the US.

“The friendship between the United States and India is among the most consequential in the world. And it’s stronger, closer, and more dynamic than ever," Biden tweeted after PM Modi’s state visit.

In response, PM Modi said that he fully agrees with the US President that the Washington-New Delhi partnership is a “force of global good."

“I fully agree with you, Joe Biden. The friendship between our countries is a force of global good. It will make the planet better and more sustainable. The ground covered in my recent visit will strengthen our bond even more," PM Modi replied to the US President via a tweet.

During his four-day trip, the Prime Minister visited the White House where he was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

In Washington, Prime Minister Modi had productive discussions with President Biden, in restricted and delegation-level formats.

The leaders highlighted the long-standing friendship and growing cooperation between the two countries, spanning areas such as trade and investment, defense and security, energy, climate change, and people-to-people ties.

Both leaders appreciated the rapid progress made through initiatives such as the Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) and the keen desire to elevate strategic technology collaborations to build resilient supply chains.

They welcomed the deepening cooperation in critical minerals and space sectors.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to combating climate change and achieving a sustainable future. They discussed ways to promote clean and renewable energy and collaborate on climate initiatives.

    • Both leaders expressed their determination to further deepen the multifaceted Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US for the benefit of their peoples and the global community.

    In Washington, PM Modi also addressed the joint session of the US Congress.

