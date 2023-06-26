'Fully Agree...': PM Modi's Reply On Biden's Tweet Over India-US Ties

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reaffirmed strong bilateral ties between the two countries following a four-day landmark visit by the Indian leader. This comes two days after Modi’s official state visit to the US.

“The friendship between the United States and India is among the most consequential in the world. And it’s stronger, closer, and more dynamic than ever," Biden tweeted after PM Modi’s state visit.

In response, PM Modi said that he fully agrees with the US President that the Washington-New Delhi partnership is a “force of global good."

“I fully agree with you, Joe Biden. The friendship between our countries is a force of global good. It will make the planet better and more sustainable. The ground covered in my recent visit will strengthen our bond even more," PM Modi replied to the US President via a tweet.

During his four-day trip, the Prime Minister visited the White House where he was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

In Washington, Prime Minister Modi had productive discussions with President Biden, in restricted and delegation-level formats.

The leaders highlighted the long-standing friendship and growing cooperation between the two countries, spanning areas such as trade and investment, defense and security, energy, climate change, and people-to-people ties.

Both leaders appreciated the rapid progress made through initiatives such as the Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) and the keen desire to elevate strategic technology collaborations to build resilient supply chains.

They welcomed the deepening cooperation in critical minerals and space sectors.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to combating climate change and achieving a sustainable future. They discussed ways to promote clean and renewable energy and collaborate on climate initiatives.