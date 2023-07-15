WATCH | PM Modi Bids Adieu to France, Shares Highlights of 'Memorable' Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi bid adieu to Paris on Friday following a successful visit that heralded a new chapter in the India-France relationship. He embarked on the next leg of his visit to Abu Dhabi after a “memorable" two-day visit, during which the two countries set a vision for the next phase of their strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Modi also shared snippets of his two-day visit and moments from the Bastille Day parade in a two minute and forty-three seconds long video. “Here are highlights from yesterday’s programmes in Paris, which include the iconic Bastille Day parade," PM Modi said.

Advertisement

“It was made even more special because I got the opportunity to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations. Seeing the Indian contingent get a pride of place in the parade was wonderful," PM Modi said as he emplaned for Abu Dhabi. As he boarded the plane, the Prime Minster expressed graduate to President Emmanuel Macron and the French people for their exceptional warmth and hospitality.

Over the course of his two-day visit, the Prime Minister held meetings with various stakeholders in France as both sides took stock of the strategic ties between the two countries. During his visit, Modi was also conferred with the country’s highest civilian and military honour, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour.

Talks between PM Modi and Macron encompassed various areas of cooperation, including defense, clean energy, innovation, and cultural exchange. With the adoption of the “Horizon 2047 Roadmap," both nations set forth a shared vision for the future, aiming to build upon their robust relationship and foster a better world together.

Advertisement

“The talks with my friend, President @EmmanuelMacron were very productive. We reviewed the full range of India-France relations. I am particularly enthusiastic about deepening cooperation in futuristic sectors like green hydrogen, renewable energy, AI, semiconductors and more," PM Modi tweeted.

Advertisement

After a fruitful France visit, PM Modi’s next stop is UAE.

Energy, food security, and defence could very well be the focus areas when Modi touches down in Abu Dhabi for the day-long visit during which the two strategic partners will review the progress after they inked a landmark trade agreement.