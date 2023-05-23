'Modi is The Boss': Australian PM Anthony Albanese Lauds PM As He Gets Roaring Welcome in Sydney

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese while addressing the Indian diaspora in Sydney on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the boss. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, arrived at the venue in Sydney on Tuesday to attend a special community event to celebrate the country’s dynamic, diverse Indian diaspora, amid immense enthusiasm among the community members.

“The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss," says Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the community event in Sydney.

PM Modi thanked the members of the Indian diaspora for contributing to Australia’s growth while also strengthening the people-to-people relationship between both nations.

“India Australia relations were first thought to be based on three Cs - Commonwealth, Cricket and Curry," PM Modi said and his response was met with cheers. He then went on to explain that India and Australia ties are larger than this.

“Mutual trust and mutual respect has laid the foundation for stronger India and Australia ties and it is due to the diaspora. The diaspora and the Indian community who have strengthened the bond between both countries," PM Modi said.

PM Modi, who is visiting Australia as a guest of the Australian Government, addressed the community members at the event at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

“Immense enthusiasm in Sydney for the community programme, which begins soon…" the prime minister’s office tweeted.

The event’s organisers, the Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation (IADF), had a crowd of more than 20,000. The programme started with cultural performances.

“The Indian Australian community is excited to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi after nine years. He visited Australia in 2014 and was greeted by a large crowd at Sydney’s community reception," Jay Shah, one of IADF’s directors, told the Special Broadcasting Service, an Australian hybrid-funded public service broadcaster.

Supporters of Modi have organised special buses from Brisbane and Canberra.

Before leaving for Japan to attend the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Modi said that he will meet the Indian community in Sydney at a special event.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics 2016 census, 619,164 people in Australia declared that they were of ethnic Indian ancestry. This comprises 2.8 per cent of the Australian population. Among those, 592,000 were born in India. Prime Minister Modi last visited Australia in 2014.

Modi and Albanese will have a bilateral meeting on Wednesday.

In an interview with “The Australian" newspaper, Modi said he wants to take the relationship with Australia to the “next level", including closer defence and security ties to help ensure an “open and free" Indo-Pacific.