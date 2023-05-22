Fiji, Papua New Guinea Recognize PM Modi's Global South Advocacy with Highest Honours

Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka conferred the highest honour of the island-nation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was bestowed with Companion of the Order of Fiji for his exceptional global leadership.

Few non-Fijians have received this prestigious recognition, news agencies reported.

“Grateful to the people and Government of Fiji for conferring the Companion of the Order of Fiji on me. I thank PM Sitiveni Rabuka for presenting the award. It is an honour for the people of India and a recognition of the strong ties between India and Fiji," PM Modi said upon receiving the honour.

Papua New Guinea also honoured PM Modi with Companion of the Order of Logohu for his advocacy of unity among Pacific Island nations and his leadership in the Global South.

This prestigious award is also rarely bestowed upon non-residents, with former President Bill Clinton being one of the notable recipients.

The recognition from Papua New Guinea follows closely after Fiji’s conferred their highest honour upon PM Modi.

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape handed the award to PM Modi and felicitated him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day co-hosted the third edition of the FIPIC Summit with Marape. During the summit, PM Modi said that India is a reliable partner of the Pacific Island nations and will help these nations without any hesitancy when it comes to sharing experiences and capabilities.

“India is proud to be your development partner. You can count on India as a reliable partner. We are ready to share our experiences and capabilities with you without hesitation. We believe in multilateralism and support a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also pointed out that those who were ‘trusted’ did not help during times of crisis. “Today we are seeing disruption in the supply chain of fuel, food, fertiliser and pharma. Those whom we trusted, didn’t stand with us when needed," PM Modi said.

He further added that India is happy to have stood beside the Pacific Island nations during the Covid-19 pandemic. “The impact of the Covid pandemic was most on the countries of the Global South. Challenges related to climate change, natural disasters, hunger, poverty and health were already there, now new problems are arising. I am happy that India stood by its friendly Pacific Island countries in times of difficulty," he said.

During the FIPIC Summit, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape expressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he is regarded as the leader of the Global South. Marape further stated that Pacific Island nations will unite and support India’s leadership in international forums.

Palauan President Surangel Whipps, Jr. also bestowed upon PM Narendra Modi the esteemed Palauan tool called ‘Ebakl’, which holds great significance in Palauan culture as a representation of leadership and wisdom.

PM Modi also thanked the Pacific Island-nation leaders and also Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape for the warm welcome in a tweet.

“My Papua New Guinea visit has been a historic one. I will greatly cherish the affection received among the people of this wonderful nation. I also had the opportunity to interact with respected FIPIC leaders and discuss ways to deepen ties with their respective nations," PM Modi said.

(with inputs from Shalinder Wangu)