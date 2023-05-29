PM Modi Congratulates Turkey's Erdogan on Re-election, Says 'Confident that Bilateral Ties Will Grow'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election, and expressed confidence that bilateral ties between the two countries on global issues will continue to grow.

Erdogan won re-election Sunday, extending his rule into a third decade as the country reels from high inflation and the aftermath of an earthquake that levelled entire cities.

Modi tweeted, “Congratulations @RTErdogan on re-election as the President of Türkiye! I am confident that our bilateral ties and cooperation on global issues will continue to grow in the coming times."

Several world leaders including US President Joe Biden, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Rishi Sunak and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Erdogan on the victory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was among the first to congratulate the Turkish leader on his re-election.

“Your victory in these elections is the logical result of your dedicated work as head of the Turkish Republic," Putin said, according to the Kremlin website.

Joe Biden said he looks forward to continuing to work together as NATO Allies on bilateral issues and shared global challenges.

Meanwhile, UK PM Rishi Sunak congratulated Erdogan on his re-election on Sunday emphasising the two countries’ ongoing security collaboration.

A third term gives Erdogan an even stronger hand domestically and internationally, and the election results will have implications far beyond the capital of Ankara. Turkiye stands at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, and it plays a key role in NATO.

With more than 99% of ballot boxes opened, unofficial results from competing news agencies showed Erdogan with 52% of the vote, compared with 48% for his challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu. The head of Turkiye’s electoral board confirmed the victory, saying that even after accounting for outstanding votes, the result was another term for Erdogan.

In two speeches — one in Istanbul and one in Ankara — Erdogan thanked the nation for entrusting him with the presidency for five more years.

(With Inputs from Shailendra Wangu)