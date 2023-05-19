PM Modi Departs for G7 Summit in Japan, to Make Historic Visit to Papua New Guinea, Meet Albanese in Aus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday left for Japan where he will meet the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) for the G7 Summit in Hiroshima. His Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida earlier this year invited the Prime Minister to attend the G7 Summit.

“My presence in this G7 Summit is particularly meaningful as India holds the G20 Presidency this year. I look forward to exchanging views with the G7 countries and other invited partners on challenges that the world faces and the need to collectively address them. I would also be holding bilateral meetings with some of the leaders attending the Hiroshima G7 Summit," PM Modi said in a press release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit Papua New Guinea in a historic visit as it is the first time an Indian Prime Minister will visit the Pacific Island. The island-nation has become a priority for India as well as members of the QUAD grouping like the US and Australia as they deepen relationships with Pacific island-nations as China aims to assert its influence in the region.

He will also host the third summit of the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III Summit) jointly with Papuan Prime Minister James Marape.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the 2nd FIPIC Summit said that the relationship between India and Pacific Islands is “partnership of equals".

“I am grateful that all 14 Pacific Island Countries (PIC) have accepted the invitation to attend this important Summit. FIPIC was launched during my visit to Fiji in 2014, and I look forward to engaging with the PIC Leaders on issues that bring us together, such as climate change and sustainable development, capacity building and training, health and well-being, infrastructure and economic development," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will then visit Australia where he will hold bilateral talks with counterpart Anthony Albanese. The Quad summit which was to be held in Sydney has been cancelled due to US President Joe Biden not being able to attend the meet as he will jostle with the Republicans over US debt ceiling hike and halting a possible US default.

“I will be travelling to Sydney, Australia at the invitation of Prime Minister Albanese. I look forward to our bilateral meeting, which will be an opportunity to take stock of our bilateral ties and follow up on our first India-Australia Annual Summit held in New Delhi in March this year. I will also interact with Australian CEOs and business leaders, and meet the Indian community in Sydney at a special event," PM Modi said.