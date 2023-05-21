'Practicing What World Needs': PM Modi Dons Jacket Made of Recycled Material in Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a sleeveless jacket during the ongoing G7 Summit in Japan. But it was no ordinary jacket as it was made of recycled material.

Officials said that the beige “sadri" jacket PM wore during his visit to Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima was made of recycled material.

PM Modi wore the jacked during visit to Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima and the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park earlier today.

He paid floral tributes at the memorial museum built in memory of those who died in a US atomic bomb attack on this Japanese city in 1945 at the end of World War II.

He was accompanied by several other world leaders including Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Japanese Fumio Kishida. He also signed the visitor’s book in the museum, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

PM Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Japan to attend the G7 Summit, met several global leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK counterpart Rishi Sunak, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Tweeting photos of Modi’s visit to the museum at the memorial site, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Twitter: “A tribute to the memory of Hiroshima victims. PM Narendra Modi begins his day by visiting the Peace Memorial Museum, where he observed the documented exhibits and signed the visitor’s book."

The ministry also tweeted a group photo of the world leaders attending the G7 Summit and said, “The leaders also paid their respect at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park."

This is not the first time that PM Modi endorsed eco-friendly products. Earlier in February, PM Modi had worn a sleeveless sky-blue jacket to the Parliament.

The Nehru jacket that was gifted to him by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) during the India Energy Week in Bengaluru on February 6 was made using material recycled from plastic bottles.

Modi is in Japan to attend three sessions at the G7 summit. During the visit, PM Modi met Sunak, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and UN chief Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the G7 summit on Saturday.