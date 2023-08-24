PM Modi Engages in Brief Talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping at BRICS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping were observed walking together at the ongoing BRICS Summit in South Africa on Thursday. Both leaders engaged in a brief conversation before assuming their designated seats ahead of the joint press conference for the Johannesburg Declaration.

Even before PM Modi’s departure for the African nation for the summit, speculation had arisen about whether the leaders would engage in bilateral talks amidst the ongoing tensions between India and China.

#WATCH | PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in a brief interaction at the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg pic.twitter.com/1yE3jstVfx

This brief meeting comes amid strained ties between countries over the Ladakh border issue. Last year, PM Modi and President Xi had a brief encounter in November during the G20 dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali, Indonesia.