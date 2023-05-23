PM Modi, His Australian Counterpart Albanese Click Selfies With Indian Community at Sydney Event | WATCH

At a massive gathering of the Indian community in Sydney, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese clicked selfies, shook hands and enjoyed the crowd on Tuesday.

The special community event, that marked the end of PM Modi’s three-nation tour celebrated the country’s dynamic and diverse Indian diaspora, which had gathered in huge numbers to get a glimpse of the Indian prime minister.

After he addressed the gathering, Modi and Albanese walked down through the crowd, meeting and talking to people.

The vigor of the Indian diaspora to meet Modi has been similar in all the three countries he travelled in his tour and it has often ended with selfies, autographs and laughter.

Given the sheer number of people in Sydney’s event, the enthusiasm in the crowd was larger than life.

Modi thanked the Indian diaspora for strengthening the India-Australia bilateral relationship and contributing to Australia’s growth while addressing the mega diaspora event.

“India Australia relations were first thought to be based on three Cs - Commonwealth, Cricket and Curry," PM Modi said and his response was met with cheers.

He also said that India and Australia ties are larger than this.

Mutual trust and mutual respect has laid the foundation for stronger India and Australia ties and it is due to the diaspora. The diaspora and the Indian community who have strengthened the bond between both countries," PM Modi said.

Albanese addressed the event and said, ““The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with traditional Vedic chanting and other cultural forms of welcome as he arrived at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

Earlier, Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian community upon landing in Sydney. This is the prime minister’s second visit to Australia.