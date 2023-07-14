Trends :Pak Holi DebatePM France VisitCEPAAgatha ChristieChabahar Port
PM Modi's French Connection: Reflecting on 40-Year Association with Alliance Française

Prime Minister Modi recalls his 40-year-old association with France, emphasizing cultural ties and strategic partnership

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 02:50 IST

Paris, France

PM Modi's intensive programme in Paris includes a slew of engagements with the French leadership, Indian diaspora, CEOs and prominent personalities. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Rolling back in time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled his four-decade-old association with France during his address to the Indian Community on his two-day visit to Paris. He mentioned his personal ties with France, dating back to nearly 40 years ago when a cultural center opened in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

“My own personal ties with France go way back. Nearly 40 years ago, a cultural center opened in Ahmedabad, Gujarat," PM Modi said while addressing the Indian Community at the La Seine Musicale in Paris. The Prime Minister highlighted his role as the first person to become associated with that cultural center.

The Alliance Française is a century-old organization that plays a vital role in promoting the French language and culture abroad. It helps to foster understanding and appreciation of France.

The Prime Minister is here on a two-day visit during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with President Emmanuel Macron and join him for the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

Prime Minister Modi’s intensive programme in Paris includes a slew of engagements with the French leadership, Indian diaspora, CEOs and prominent personalities.

Ahead of his departure, Modi expressed confidence that his visit will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership. Expansion of bilateral defence ties is expected to be a key focus of Prime Minister Modi’s talks with Macron.

Modi said his visit to France was particularly special as he will join President Macron for the French National Day, or Bastille Day celebrations in Paris as the Guest of Honour.

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi and his French Prime Minister Borne explored opportunities for collaboration in areas such as trade, energy, education, and more. PM Modi also had a “productive meeting" with Senate President Gerard Larcher, fostering mutual cooperation between India and France.

    • The visit will conclude with PM Modi’s departure for Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

    first published: July 14, 2023, 01:25 IST
    last updated: July 14, 2023, 02:50 IST
