PM Modi's French Connection: Reflecting on 40-Year Association with Alliance Française

Rolling back in time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled his four-decade-old association with France during his address to the Indian Community on his two-day visit to Paris. He mentioned his personal ties with France, dating back to nearly 40 years ago when a cultural center opened in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

“My own personal ties with France go way back. Nearly 40 years ago, a cultural center opened in Ahmedabad, Gujarat," PM Modi said while addressing the Indian Community at the La Seine Musicale in Paris. The Prime Minister highlighted his role as the first person to become associated with that cultural center.

The Alliance Française is a century-old organization that plays a vital role in promoting the French language and culture abroad. It helps to foster understanding and appreciation of France.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister is here on a two-day visit during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with President Emmanuel Macron and join him for the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

Prime Minister Modi’s intensive programme in Paris includes a slew of engagements with the French leadership, Indian diaspora, CEOs and prominent personalities.

Ahead of his departure, Modi expressed confidence that his visit will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership. Expansion of bilateral defence ties is expected to be a key focus of Prime Minister Modi’s talks with Macron.

Modi said his visit to France was particularly special as he will join President Macron for the French National Day, or Bastille Day celebrations in Paris as the Guest of Honour.

Advertisement

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi and his French Prime Minister Borne explored opportunities for collaboration in areas such as trade, energy, education, and more. PM Modi also had a “productive meeting" with Senate President Gerard Larcher, fostering mutual cooperation between India and France.