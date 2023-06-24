PM Modi’s Day 1 in Egypt: A Bilateral Meet With PM Madbouly, Interaction With Indian Diaspora in Cairo

After wrapping his US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday landed in Cairo for his two-day visit, and was received by Egypt Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly at the airport.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi took thanked Madboubly for “the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport," and added, “May India-Egypt ties flourish and benefit the people of our nations."

Modi also held his first bilateral meet with his counterpart Madbouly and discussed deepening trade and economic relations with Egypt. Modi met the India Unit, which is a new group of high-level Egyptian ministers led by Madbouly.

Advertisement

Seven members of the Egyptian Cabinet, led by Madbouly, were present at the meeting with the prime minister Modi.

Don’t Miss: ‘Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge’: Egyptian Woman Sings Hindi Song to Welcome PM Modi | Watch

The two leaders held discussions on deepening cooperation across a range of areas including trade & investment, renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, digital payment platforms, pharma and people to people ties, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

After this, PM Modi met his Eminence Prof. Shawky Ibrahim Allam, Grand Mufti of Egypt later in the day. The two discussed “strong cultural & people to people relations between India and Egypt."

“Discussions also focused on issues related to social and religious harmony in society and countering extremism and radicalisation. The Grand Mufti appreciated PM’s leadership in fostering inclusivity and pluralism," the MEA said.

Advertisement

Between these meetings, Modi was seen meeting and interacting with members of the Indian diaspora and said that he was “deeply moved" by their warm welcome.

Advertisement

“Their support and affection truly embody the timeless bonds of our nations. Also noteworthy was people from Egypt wearing Indian dresses. Truly, a celebration of our shared cultural linkages," he added.

PM Modi will be here from June 24 to 25, and this is his maiden state visit to Egypt. This is also be the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister in 26 years.

Advertisement

Modi is visiting at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Modi’s visit came 6 months after el-Sissi attended India’s Republic Day parade as an official guest.

PM Modi’s schedule for Day-2 of his Egypt Visit

On Sunday, PM Modi is set to visit Al-Hakim Mosque.

The Prime Minister will spend nearly half an hour at the Al-Hakim Mosque, which is a historic and prominent mosque in Cairo named after Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah (985-1021), the 16th Fatimid caliph.

PM Modi will also visit the Heliopolis War Grave cemetery to pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice fighting for Egypt during the First World War.

India and Egypt

Egypt has traditionally been one of India’s most important trading partners in the African continent.

The bilateral trade between the two countries was USD 4.55 billion in 2018-19 and declined marginally to USD 4.15 billion in 2020-21 despite the Covid-19 pandemic, news agency PTI said.

India is one of the top 5 importers of Egyptian products. These include crude oil and liquefied natural gas, salt, cotton, inorganic chemicals and oilseeds, according to AP.