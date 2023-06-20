PM Modi Lands in New York to Resounding 'Modi, Modi' Chants by Indian Diaspora | WATCH

Members of the Indian diaspora chanted ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans on Tuesday as they eagerly awaited the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York. The Prime Minister arrived at the JFK airport in New York for the first leg of his maiden state visit to the US.

A group of people was seen chanting “Modi, Modi" followed by “Bharat Mata ki Jai" as they eagerly awaited the arrival of the Prime Minister.

Shortly after he arrived at the JFK Airport, the Prime Minister’s cavalcade was spotted at the premise, according to PTI visuals. PM Modi would be arriving at ‘Lotte New York Palace’ hotel later.

The Prime Minister also shook hands with members of the Indian community.

Modi took to Twitter on Monday to acknowledge the enthusiasm expressed by people from various backgrounds, including members of the US Congress, regarding his upcoming visit to the United States. He highlighted that this diverse support underscores the profound depth of the India-US relationship.

“People from all walks of life including Members of Congress, thought leaders and others have been sharing their enthusiasm on my upcoming USA visit," Modi said in a tweet. “I thank them for their kind words. Such diverse support underlines the depth of the India-USA relationship," he said.

The Prime Minister had tagged the Twitter account of the Indian Embassy in the US, where numerous videos showcased individuals such as members of the US Congress, business leaders, Indian-Americans, and others expressing their excitement and extending a warm welcome to Modi ahead of his visit.

Prime Minister Modi embarked on a visit to the United States from June 21-24, upon the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The visit holds significant events, including leading the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters and engaging in bilateral talks with President Biden in Washington.

The highlight of the trip is a state dinner hosted by the Bidens on June 22. Additionally, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address a joint session of the US Congress on the same day, emphasising the strength and vitality of the partnership between the two democracies.