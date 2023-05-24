PM Modi Meets Australian Opposition Leader Dutton, Thanks Him For ‘Strong’ Bipartisan Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Australian leader of the opposition and former defence minister Peter Dutton on Wednesday. He conveyed to Dutton that India appreciates the strong bipartisan support that Australia offers when it comes to India-Australia relations.

“A relationship enjoying support across the political spectrum. PM Narendra Modi had a productive meeting with the Leader of Opposition MP Peter Dutton in Sydney. PM Modi conveyed his appreciation for the strong bipartisan support that our partnership enjoys. Also discussed various aspects of bilateral ties, including people to people linkages, as well as regional developments," the external affairs ministry said, sharing images of their meeting.

Peter Dutton also spoke to Anand Narasimhan, the managing editor of CNN-News18, on Tuesday where he said that he was amazed by the reception PM Modi received from Australian Indians and the diaspora during the mega event in Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

“It was an informed speech. He connected with Australia and he knew where the opportunities were. Education, environment, defence, security and there are many other areas where we can strengthen our relationship," Dutton told CNN-News18.

“We are on the ground floor. This relationship has just started. We are going up and at a fast rate. The diaspora community here, the connections, and the interconnectivity will bring two words closer. There is no other trusted friend than PM Modi" Dutton said.

Dutton also discussed the issue of temples being attacked in Australia and said that there is no place for hate and intolerance in Australian society.

“We need to call out bad behaviour whenever we see it. The authorities will come down hard on such behaviour and it is not acceptable," Dutton said.

PM Modi also met the Governor General of Australia David Hurley. “Delighted to meet Governor General David Hurley and discuss India-Australia relations. Stronger ties between our nations will contribute towards building a better planet," PM Modi said in a tweet after his meeting.

PM Modi was accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Admiralty House in Sydney ahead of his bilateral meeting with counterpart Anthony Albanese.

PM Modi and Albanese discussed a broad range of issues including cooperation in areas of trade and investment, defence and security, renewable energy, green hydrogen, critical minerals, education, migration and mobility, and people to people ties, the external affairs ministry said.

(with inputs from CNN-News18)