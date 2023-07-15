PM Modi Meets Chanel CEO Leena Nair in Paris, Discusses Promotion of Handicrafts, Khadi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Leena Nair, Global CEO of Chanel, a French luxury fashion house, in Paris on July 14 and discussed ways to promote handicrafts, khadi and skill development of artisans in India.

“PM Narendra Modi held a fruitful meeting with @LeenaNairHR, Global CEO of Chanel. They discussed issues related to promoting handicrafts and khadi, and skill development of Indian artisans," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister invited Chanel to take advantage of opportunities in India and forge partnerships with Indian craftsmen, artists and farmers. He invited Chanel to have greater collaboration with Indian fashion artists and cultural institutions.

Besides the Chanel CEO, PM Modi met top CEOs in France to discuss ways to diversify business cooperation. “I highlighted the reforms in India and urged entrepreneurs to harness the many opportunities our nation offers," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi and Macron held bilateral talks at the Elysee Palace in Paris and discussed collaborations in nuclear energy, defence and the roadmap for the India-France strategic partnership in the next 25 years.

PM Modi, who is on a two-day official visit, received a warm welcome at the Elysee Palace from French President Macron, following which the two leaders delivered press statements.