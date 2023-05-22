PM Modi Meets New Zealand Counterpart Chris Hipkins, Discuss Bilateral Ties, Ways to Expand Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met New Zealand counterpart Chris Hipkins during which the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and ways to expand cooperation between the two nations.

“Had an excellent meeting with the New Zealand PM Chris Hipkins and discussed the full range of India-New Zealand relations. We talked about how to improve commercial and cultural linkages between our nations," PM Modi said in a tweet on Monday.

PM Modi arrived on his maiden visit to Papua New Guinea to host a key summit between India and 14 Pacific island countries to boost bilateral ties.

The prime minister met Hipkins on the sidelines of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) summit. This was the first interaction between the two Prime Ministers since Hipkins assumed office in January.

Chris Hipkins had scheduled his visit to Papua New Guinea to meet President Biden and PM Modi.

However, President Biden cancelled his visit and there were doubts whether New Zealand PM would come specially to Papua New Guinea to only meet PM Modi, sources said.

But the New Zealand PM said he wanted to meet PM Modi and will especially fly to the country to meet the Indian prime minister.

The Third Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit held at Port Moresby on Monday, was jointly hosted with Papua New Guinea. Prime Minister Narendra Modi co-chaired the Summit with Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea.

“Giving fresh impetus to India-New Zealand relationship. PM @narendramodi met PM @chrishipkins of New Zealand in Port Moresby. The two leaders, in what was their first interaction, discussed expanding cooperation in various sectors including trade & commerce, education, culture, sports and people-to-people ties," the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

(With Inputs from Shailendra Wangu)