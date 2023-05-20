PM Modi Meets Painter Takayama, Author Mizokami, Lauds Their Contribution to Indo-Japan Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met painter Hiroko Takayama and renowned Japanese author, Hindi and Punjabi linguist, Padma Shri Dr. Tomio Mizokami.

Both Takayama and Mizokami have worked extensively on enhancing the cultural bonds between India and Japan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked both of them for contributing to the promotion of cultural cooperation between India and Japan.

“PM Modi had a warm conversation with leading Japanese painter Hiroko Takayama. PM appreciated Ms. Takayama for imbibing the spirit of India in her paintings and contributing to promotion of cultural cooperation between two countries," the external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

A video of PM Modi’s interaction with author Mizokami where both are seen conversing in Hindi has started to make rounds in the internet and social media as well.

He thanked Mizokami for his contribution in promoting Indian literature in Japan and bringing the two countries closer. “In Hiroshima, I was glad to interact with Professor Tomio Mizokami. A Padma Awardee, he is a distinguished Hindi and Punjabi linguist. He has made numerous efforts to make Indian culture and literature popular among the people of Japan," PM Modi said in a tweet.

“Met Ms. Hiroko Takayama, a respected artist who has a close association with India. She has worked extensively on enhancing the cultural bonds between India and Japan. She also presented her artwork to me," PM Modi said in a separate tweet referring to his meeting with painter Takayama.

Takayama said that PM Modi told her that the artwork she gifted him was “very beautiful" and he was “happy to accept it". Takayama drew inspiration from resilient Indian women and uses them as motifs in her paintings where she thematically explores life’s radiance.

“It was 42 years ago that I first visited India. I was very impressed by the spirit of the people who are living on Indian soil. Since then I am infusing the energy and prayer of the Indian people and culture that I received from them," the painter was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Tomio Mizokami also gifted a book to PM Modi when he met him in Hiroshima.