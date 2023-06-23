PM Modi Meets Top CEOs in US, Highlights 'Honhaar, Shandaar, Dhardaar' Talent-Technology for a Bright Future

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the India-US developments as “honhaar, shandaar, dhardaar" during the Hi-Tech Handshake event at the White House, which was attended by US President Joe Biden and CEOs of top Indian and US technology companies. He highlighted that the convergence of “talent and technology ensures a brighter future" and expressed gratitude to President Biden on the final day of his state visit.

PM Modi and Biden have turned have pushed for the “Innovation Handshake," a fresh endeavor designed to tackle regulatory obstacles hindering collaboration between US and India and foster job creation in emerging technologies.

Prominent figures such as Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Indian tycoons including chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani and chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra were observed in attendance at the event.

Notable personalities like OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams were present during the event.

US President Joe Biden welcomed the discussions and said “Our countries are taking innovation and cooperation to a new level."

Biden further said, “Our cooperation matters, not just for our own people but quite frankly to the whole world as our partnership is about more than the next breakthrough or the next deal as big as they may be. It is about taking climate change, about tackling, about exploring the universe, about lifting people out of poverty, preventing pandemics and giving our citizens real opportunity."

“We’re going to see more technological change…in the next 10 years than we’ve seen in the last 50 years," he said.

President Biden said their partnership will ensure a free, more secure and prosperous future for the coming generation.

PM Modi thanked Biden for his presence and said, “This morning is only among a few friends, but has brought with it the guarantee of a bright future."

“The coming together of talent and technology guarantees a brighter future," he added.

During PM Modi’s three-day state visit to US, the two leaders have announced significant investments by US-based companies in India.

One notable investment is Micron Technology’s commitment to constructing a semiconductor assembly and test facility in India, amounting to $2.75 billion. Micron will contribute over $800 million, while the remaining financing will be provided by India. Additionally, Applied Materials will establish a new semiconductor center in India dedicated to commercialisation and innovation. Lam Research, a semiconductor manufacturing equipment company, will also initiate a training program for 60,000 Indian engineers.

In the realm of space exploration, India has formally joined the Artemis Accords, which serve as a blueprint for international cooperation in NASA’s lunar exploration plans. Moreover, NASA and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) have agreed to undertake a joint mission to the International Space Station in 2024.