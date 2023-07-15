PM Modi Praises 99-year-old French Yoga Teacher

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday commended a renowned French Yoga teacher for her passion towards the ancient Indian practice at the age of 99 and her ground-breaking work for its promotion in France.

Modi attended the Bastille Day parade on Friday as the Guest of Honour at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

"In Paris, I had the opportunity to meet the remarkable Charlotte Chopin. She began practising Yoga at the age of 50," the prime minister tweeted.

"She’s going to turn a hundred soon but her passion towards Yoga and fitness has only increased over the years," he said.

The Prime Minister appreciated Chopin’s deep faith in yoga and her ground-breaking work in the promotion of Yoga in France, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi is a strong proponent of Yoga.