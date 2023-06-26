PM Modi Returns to India after Concluding his State Visits to US and Egypt 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi on Sunday midnight after concluding his two-nation state visits to the US and Egypt, which yielded substantial outcomes across various fields including trade, food security, tech and defence.

PM Modi arrived in the national capital from Cairo, marking his first visit to Egypt. He was received by BJP chief JP Nadda and other party leaders.

During his two-day stay, he met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Egyptian ministers appointed to an “India unit" after Sisi’s state visit to India in January.

Discussions on Sunday encompassed trade and investment, renewable energy, information technology, and pharmaceuticals. Modi was also conferred the Arab country’s highest honour ‘Order of the Nile’.

The leaders also signed an agreement to elevate India-Egypt bilateral ties to a “Strategic Partnership."

An Official statement highlighted that PM Modi and President Sisi also explored further cooperation within the G-20, emphasizing issues such as food and energy insecurity, climate change, and the need for a unified voice from the Global South.

Before his visit to Cairo, Modi had embarked on his visit to the US on June 20.

While in New York, PM Modi participated in the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN headquarters on June 21.

During this trip, he later received a ceremonial welcome at the White House.

During the bilateral meeting, PM Modi and US President Joe Biden reviewed the entire spectrum of India-USA ties and discussed ways to further deepen the partnership.

Productive conversations between the two sides were held in both restricted and delegation-level formats and a number of deliverables were announced in the state joint statement.