PM Modi Second-most Popular Leader Globally after Russian President Vladimir Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most popular leaders in the world with a 75% approval rating, according to World of Statistics, an aggregator of statistics on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

PM Narendra Modi ranks second in the list with Russian President Vladimir Putin taking the top rank with 76%. The third in the list is Switzerland President Alain Berset who enjoys a 67% approval rate.

Advertisement

The ratings were released by the X user shortly after India became the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of the moon as Chandrayaan-3’s lander module made the soft landing on the lunar surface.

Mexican leader Andrés López Obrador has an approval rating of 63% followed by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who has an approval rating of 55%.

Brazil’s Lula da Silva stands at 51% followed by his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni who holds a 46% approval rating.

Spain’s Pedro Sanxhez and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau share the same approval rating of 42% as both of them struggle domestically. Below them is US President Joe Biden with a 40% approval rating which does not bode well for him and his reelection bid.

His Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo also has an approval rating of 40%.

Irish leader Leo Varadkar from Ireland has an approval rating of 36%, and Sweden’s Ulf Kristersson stands at 35%. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland has an approval rating of 33%, while neighbouring nation Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany holds an approval rating of 32%.

Advertisement

Austria’s Karl Nehammer holds a 29% approval rating.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak seems to be struggling with an approval rating of 28% ahead of an election year, a statistic he shares with outgoing Netherlands counterpart Mark Rutte.